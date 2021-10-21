English punk music festival Slam Dunk Festival announced the line- up for their summer 2022 festivals. Alexisonfire, Rancid, The Used, The Story So Far, The Wonder Years, Hot Water Music, The Vandals and much more is set to appear on June 3rd in Leeds and on June 4th in Hatfield Park, UK. You can click here to get more information on the event.
Slam Dunk Festival announce festival line-up
