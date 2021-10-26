Circle Jerks postpone Halloween shows due to Covid

Circle Jerks have postponed their next few shows. A member of the touring team has a positive covid diagnosis, so the band is postponing a few dates. The band stated on social media: "Due to a positive Covid-19 test within our touring entourage, for the safety of all concerned, we must sadly postpone our shows in Albuquerque on Oct. 27, Tucson on Oct. 29, and Phoenix on Oct. 30. We will do our best to announce rescheduling of these dates as early as possible this week. All tickets will be honored at the rescheduled shows. For those who cannot attend, refunds will be issued at point of purchase. Thanks and stay tuned!"

The remainder of the band's shows are slated to continue as previously scheduled.