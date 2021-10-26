Brian Fallon and the Howling Weather/Dirty Nil/Worriers/Hurry (North America)

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Brian Fallon and The Howling Weather have announced North American tour dates for 2022. The Dirty Nil, Worriers, and Hurry will be playing support on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 29. Brian Fallon will be touring Europe and the UK in 2022 and will be releasing Night Divine on November 5. Brian Fallon last released Local Honey in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 11, 2022State TheatrePortland, ME (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Jan 12, 2022Gateway City ArtsHolyoke, MA (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Jan 14, 2022L'AstralMontreal, QC (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Jan 15, 2022The Danforth Music HallToronto, ON (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Jan 16, 2022Asbury Hall at BabevilleBuffalo, NY (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Jan 18, 2022Carnegie of Homestead Music HallMunhall, PA (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Jan 19, 2022House of Blues ClevelandCleveland, OH (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Jan 21, 2022Newport Music HallColumbus, OH (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Jan 22, 2022Deluxe at Old National CentreIndianapolis, IN (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Jan 23, 2022Saint Andrew's HallDetroit, MI (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Jan 25, 2022Park WestChicago, IL (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Jan 26, 2022Varsity TheaterMinneapolis, MN (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Jan 28, 2022Summit Music HallDenver, CO (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Jan 29, 2022Metro Music HallSalt Lake City, UT (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Jan 31, 2022Hawthorne TheatrePortland, OR (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Feb 01, 2022The ShowboxSeattle, WA (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Feb 02, 2022Vogue TheatreVancouver, BC (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Feb 04, 2022Ace Of SpadesSacramento, CA (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Feb 05, 2022The FillmoreSan Francisco, CA (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Feb 06, 2022Belly Up TavernSolana Beach, CA (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Feb 08, 2022The Fonda TheatreLos Angeles, CA (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Feb 09, 2022Crescent BallroomPhoenix, AZ (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Feb 11, 2022MohawkAustin, TX (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Feb 12, 2022Kessler TheaterDallas, TX (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Feb 13, 2022The Heights TheaterHouston, TX (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Feb 15, 2022The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Feb 16, 2022Charleston Music HallCharleston, SC (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
Feb 18, 2022Mercy LoungeNashville, TN (w/Worriers and Hurry)
Feb 19, 2022Neighborhood TheatreCharlotte, NC (w/Worriers and Hurry)
Feb 20, 2022Lincoln TheatreRaleigh, NC (w/Worriers and Hurry)
Feb 22, 2022The Town HallNew York, NY (w/Worriers and Hurry)
Feb 25, 2022RoyaleBoston, MA (w/Worriers and Hurry)
Feb 26, 2022Higher GroundSouth Burlington, VT (w/Worriers and Hurry)
Feb 27, 2022Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA (w/Worriers and Hurry)
Mar 01, 2022Lincoln TheatreWashington, DC (w/Worriers and Hurry)
Mar 02, 2022The Capitol TheatrePort Chester, NY (w/Worriers and Hurry)
Mar 04, 2022Count Basie Center for the ArtsRed Bank, NJ (w/Worriers and Hurry)