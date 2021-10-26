Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Brian Fallon and The Howling Weather have announced North American tour dates for 2022. The Dirty Nil, Worriers, and Hurry will be playing support on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 29. Brian Fallon will be touring Europe and the UK in 2022 and will be releasing Night Divine on November 5. Brian Fallon last released Local Honey in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 11, 2022
|State Theatre
|Portland, ME (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Jan 12, 2022
|Gateway City Arts
|Holyoke, MA (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Jan 14, 2022
|L'Astral
|Montreal, QC (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Jan 15, 2022
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Jan 16, 2022
|Asbury Hall at Babeville
|Buffalo, NY (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Jan 18, 2022
|Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
|Munhall, PA (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Jan 19, 2022
|House of Blues Cleveland
|Cleveland, OH (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Jan 21, 2022
|Newport Music Hall
|Columbus, OH (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Jan 22, 2022
|Deluxe at Old National Centre
|Indianapolis, IN (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Jan 23, 2022
|Saint Andrew's Hall
|Detroit, MI (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Jan 25, 2022
|Park West
|Chicago, IL (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Jan 26, 2022
|Varsity Theater
|Minneapolis, MN (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Jan 28, 2022
|Summit Music Hall
|Denver, CO (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Jan 29, 2022
|Metro Music Hall
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Jan 31, 2022
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Portland, OR (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Feb 01, 2022
|The Showbox
|Seattle, WA (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Feb 02, 2022
|Vogue Theatre
|Vancouver, BC (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Feb 04, 2022
|Ace Of Spades
|Sacramento, CA (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Feb 05, 2022
|The Fillmore
|San Francisco, CA (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Feb 06, 2022
|Belly Up Tavern
|Solana Beach, CA (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Feb 08, 2022
|The Fonda Theatre
|Los Angeles, CA (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Feb 09, 2022
|Crescent Ballroom
|Phoenix, AZ (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Feb 11, 2022
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Feb 12, 2022
|Kessler Theater
|Dallas, TX (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Feb 13, 2022
|The Heights Theater
|Houston, TX (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Feb 15, 2022
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Feb 16, 2022
|Charleston Music Hall
|Charleston, SC (w/The Dirty Nil and Worriers)
|Feb 18, 2022
|Mercy Lounge
|Nashville, TN (w/Worriers and Hurry)
|Feb 19, 2022
|Neighborhood Theatre
|Charlotte, NC (w/Worriers and Hurry)
|Feb 20, 2022
|Lincoln Theatre
|Raleigh, NC (w/Worriers and Hurry)
|Feb 22, 2022
|The Town Hall
|New York, NY (w/Worriers and Hurry)
|Feb 25, 2022
|Royale
|Boston, MA (w/Worriers and Hurry)
|Feb 26, 2022
|Higher Ground
|South Burlington, VT (w/Worriers and Hurry)
|Feb 27, 2022
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Worriers and Hurry)
|Mar 01, 2022
|Lincoln Theatre
|Washington, DC (w/Worriers and Hurry)
|Mar 02, 2022
|The Capitol Theatre
|Port Chester, NY (w/Worriers and Hurry)
|Mar 04, 2022
|Count Basie Center for the Arts
|Red Bank, NJ (w/Worriers and Hurry)