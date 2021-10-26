Brian Fallon and The Howling Weather have announced North American tour dates for 2022. The Dirty Nil, Worriers, and Hurry will be playing support on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 29. Brian Fallon will be touring Europe and the UK in 2022 and will be releasing Night Divine on November 5. Brian Fallon last released Local Honey in 2020. Check out the dates below.