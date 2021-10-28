Check out the new video by The Usuals! It features Jeff Pezzatti of Naked Raygun!

We are excited to debut the new video by The Usuals!

"No Disguise" is a slice of high energy melodic punk and features guest backing vocals from Naked Raygun's Jeff Pezzatti. The song comes from their upcoming EP Man Down out on November 5th, 2021 via Legit Records. The band dedicated the EP the memory of Steve Katzel, their co-founder and guitar player who passed away in 2020. The release is the first of three EPs set to release before their upcoming third full-length.

You can pick up the EP right here and you can see the video below, right now!