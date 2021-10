13 hours ago by Em Moore

Chastity have released a video for their new song "Somersault". The video was directed by Brandon Williams and Mike Adhihetty. The song is off their upcoming album Suffer Summer due out January 13, 2022 via Dine Alone Records and Deathwish Inc. The band will be touring with The Dirty Nil this November and December. Chastity released Home Made Satan in 2019. Check out the video below.