Lars Frederiksen has released an animated video for his new solo version of "Army of Zombies". The song originally appeared on Lars Frederiksen and the Bastards' self-titled album in 2001. The video was written, directed, and edited by Keith Ross. The song is off his upcoming EP To Victory that will be out November 19 via Pirates Press Records. Check out the video below.