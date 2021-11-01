Amyl and The Sniffers record Live on KEXP session

Amyl and The Sniffers have recorded a live session with KEXP. The session was directed by Mark Bakaitis and filmed at Soundpark Studios in Australia due to the ongoing pandemic. The band played "Some Mutts (Can't Be Muzzled)" from their 2019 album Amyl and the Sniffers and "Hertz", "Guided By Angels", "Security", "Knifey", "Capital", "I Don't Need A Cunt (Like You To Love Me", and "Maggot" from Comfort to Me that was released earlier this year. Check out the video below.