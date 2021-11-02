Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Dropkick Murphys have announced the postponement of their 2022 Ireland/UK/Europe tour to 2023. The postponement is due to differing COVID restrictions in different countries and the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. The Interrupters who were set to support the band in 2022 cannot make the 2023 dates and a new supporting band will be announced soon. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new dates and their show in Brighton, UK has been cancelled. Dropkick Murphys released Turn Up That Dial earlier this year. See the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 13, 2023
|The Telegraph Belfast
|Belfast, UK
|Jan 14, 2023
|3Arena
|Dublin, IE
|Jan 16, 2023
|Newcastle City Hall
|Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
|Jan 17, 2023
|OVO Hydro
|Glasgow, UK
|Jan 18, 2023
|O2 Victoria Warehouse
|Stretford, UK
|Jan 20, 2023
|Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
|Cardiff, UK
|Jan 21, 2023
|The SSE Arena, Wembley
|London, UK
|Jan 22, 2023
|O2 Academy Birmingham
|Birmingham, UK
|Jan 25, 2023
|Forest National
|Bruxelles, BE
|Jan 26, 2023
|Swiss Life Hall
|Hannover, DE
|Jan 27, 2023
|Max-Schmeling-Halle
|Berlin, DE
|Jan 28, 2023
|Falconer Hall
|Copenhagen, DK
|Jan 30, 2023
|WARSAW EXPO XXI
|Warszawa, PL
|Feb 01, 2023
|Wiener Stadthalle
|Vienna, AT
|Feb 02, 2023
|Zenith
|Munich, DE
|Feb 03, 2023
|Zenith
|Munich, DE
|Feb 04, 2023
|St. Jakobshalle
|Basel, CH
|Feb 05, 2023
|PalaInvent Jesolo
|Lido Di Jesolo, IT
|Feb 07, 2023
|Budapest Sport Arena
|Budapest, HU
|Feb 08, 2023
|Messe Chemnitz/Chemnitz Arena
|Chemnitz, DE
|Feb 10, 2023
|Zénith de Paris
|Paris, FR
|Feb 11, 2023
|Zénith de Paris
|Paris, FR
|Feb 12, 2023
|Zenith Nantes Metropole
|Saint-Herblain, FR
|Feb 14, 2023
|Mitsubishi Electric HALLE
|Dusseldorf, DE
|Feb 15, 2023
|Hamburg Sport Hall
|Hamburg, DE
|Feb 17, 2023
|Ziggo Dome
|Amsterdam, NL
|Feb 18, 2023
|Maimarkt Mannheim
|Mannheim, DE