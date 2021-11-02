Dropkick Murphys European tour moved to 2023

Dropkick Murphys
Dropkick Murphys have announced the postponement of their 2022 Ireland/UK/Europe tour to 2023. The postponement is due to differing COVID restrictions in different countries and the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. The Interrupters who were set to support the band in 2022 cannot make the 2023 dates and a new supporting band will be announced soon. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new dates and their show in Brighton, UK has been cancelled. Dropkick Murphys released Turn Up That Dial earlier this year. See the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 13, 2023The Telegraph BelfastBelfast, UK
Jan 14, 20233ArenaDublin, IE
Jan 16, 2023Newcastle City HallNewcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Jan 17, 2023OVO HydroGlasgow, UK
Jan 18, 2023O2 Victoria WarehouseStretford, UK
Jan 20, 2023Motorpoint Arena CardiffCardiff, UK
Jan 21, 2023The SSE Arena, WembleyLondon, UK
Jan 22, 2023O2 Academy BirminghamBirmingham, UK
Jan 25, 2023Forest NationalBruxelles, BE
Jan 26, 2023Swiss Life HallHannover, DE
Jan 27, 2023Max-Schmeling-HalleBerlin, DE
Jan 28, 2023Falconer HallCopenhagen, DK
Jan 30, 2023WARSAW EXPO XXIWarszawa, PL
Feb 01, 2023Wiener StadthalleVienna, AT
Feb 02, 2023ZenithMunich, DE
Feb 03, 2023ZenithMunich, DE
Feb 04, 2023St. JakobshalleBasel, CH
Feb 05, 2023PalaInvent JesoloLido Di Jesolo, IT
Feb 07, 2023Budapest Sport ArenaBudapest, HU
Feb 08, 2023Messe Chemnitz/Chemnitz ArenaChemnitz, DE
Feb 10, 2023Zénith de ParisParis, FR
Feb 11, 2023Zénith de ParisParis, FR
Feb 12, 2023Zenith Nantes MetropoleSaint-Herblain, FR
Feb 14, 2023Mitsubishi Electric HALLEDusseldorf, DE
Feb 15, 2023Hamburg Sport HallHamburg, DE
Feb 17, 2023Ziggo DomeAmsterdam, NL
Feb 18, 2023Maimarkt MannheimMannheim, DE