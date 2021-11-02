Dropkick Murphys have announced the postponement of their 2022 Ireland/UK/Europe tour to 2023. The postponement is due to differing COVID restrictions in different countries and the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. The Interrupters who were set to support the band in 2022 cannot make the 2023 dates and a new supporting band will be announced soon. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new dates and their show in Brighton, UK has been cancelled. Dropkick Murphys released Turn Up That Dial earlier this year. See the new dates below.