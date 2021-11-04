Touche Amore announce 2022 tour dates

Touche Amore announce 2022 tour dates
by Tours

Touché Amoré have announced a North American tour for spring 2022. Vein.Fm and Dogleg will be joining them on all dates and Thirdface and Foxtails will be playing on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 5. Touche Amore released Lament in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 04, 2022Starline Social ClubOakland, CA (w/Thirdface, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Mar 05, 2022Belasco TheaterLos Angeles, CA (w/Thirdface, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Mar 06, 2022SOMASan Diego, CA (w/Thirdface, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Mar 08, 2022The Rebel LoungePheonix, AZ (w/Thirdface, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Mar 10, 2022Mohawk AustinAustin, TX (w/Thirdface, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Mar 11, 2022Dada DallasDallas, TX (w/Thirdface, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Mar 12, 2022The Studio at Warehouse LiveHouston, TX (w/Thirdface, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Mar 14, 2022The SocialOrlando, FL (w/Thirdface, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Mar 15, 2022The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA (w/Thirdface, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Mar 16, 2022New Brookland TavernWest Columbia, SC (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Mar 18, 2022Black CatWashington, DC (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Mar 19, 2022Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Mar 20, 2022Irving PlazaNew York, NY (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Mar 22, 2022Space BallroomHamden, CT (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Mar 23, 2022Paradise Rock ClubBoston, MA (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Mar 24, 2022Theatre FairmountMontreal, QC (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Mar 25, 2022Velvet UndergroundToronto, ON (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Mar 26, 2022Magic StickDetroit, MI (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Mar 28, 2022AmsterdamMinneapolis, MN (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Mar 29, 2022MetroChicago, IL (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Mar 30, 2022Off BroadwaySt. Louis, MO (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Apr 01, 2022Marquis TheaterDenver, CO (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Apr 02, 2022SoundwellSalt Lake City, UT (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Apr 05, 2022Commonwealth Bar and StageCalgary, AB (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Apr 06, 2022The Starlite RoomEdmonton, AB (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Apr 08, 2022Venue NightclubVancouver, BC (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Apr 09, 2022The CrocodileSeattle, WA (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Apr 10, 2022Star TheaterPortland, OR (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
Apr 12, 2022Atrium at CatalystSanta Cruz, CA (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)