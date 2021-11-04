Touché Amoré have announced a North American tour for spring 2022. Vein.Fm and Dogleg will be joining them on all dates and Thirdface and Foxtails will be playing on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 5. Touche Amore released Lament in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 04, 2022
|Starline Social Club
|Oakland, CA (w/Thirdface, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 05, 2022
|Belasco Theater
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Thirdface, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 06, 2022
|SOMA
|San Diego, CA (w/Thirdface, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 08, 2022
|The Rebel Lounge
|Pheonix, AZ (w/Thirdface, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 10, 2022
|Mohawk Austin
|Austin, TX (w/Thirdface, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 11, 2022
|Dada Dallas
|Dallas, TX (w/Thirdface, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 12, 2022
|The Studio at Warehouse Live
|Houston, TX (w/Thirdface, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 14, 2022
|The Social
|Orlando, FL (w/Thirdface, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 15, 2022
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA (w/Thirdface, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 16, 2022
|New Brookland Tavern
|West Columbia, SC (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 18, 2022
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 19, 2022
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 20, 2022
|Irving Plaza
|New York, NY (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 22, 2022
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 23, 2022
|Paradise Rock Club
|Boston, MA (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 24, 2022
|Theatre Fairmount
|Montreal, QC (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 25, 2022
|Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 26, 2022
|Magic Stick
|Detroit, MI (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 28, 2022
|Amsterdam
|Minneapolis, MN (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 29, 2022
|Metro
|Chicago, IL (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 30, 2022
|Off Broadway
|St. Louis, MO (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Apr 01, 2022
|Marquis Theater
|Denver, CO (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Apr 02, 2022
|Soundwell
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Apr 05, 2022
|Commonwealth Bar and Stage
|Calgary, AB (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Apr 06, 2022
|The Starlite Room
|Edmonton, AB (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Apr 08, 2022
|Venue Nightclub
|Vancouver, BC (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Apr 09, 2022
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Apr 10, 2022
|Star Theater
|Portland, OR (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)
|Apr 12, 2022
|Atrium at Catalyst
|Santa Cruz, CA (w/Foxtails, Dogleg, Vein.Fm)