Toronto's Wasting Time return this week with another pop-punk banger. The propulsive "Game Night" shows a clear lineage to heart-on-their-sleeve 90s punk groups like the Alkaline Trio, No Use For a Name and the Smoking Popes. The track's slated for Once More Without Feeling , the band's sophomore full-length due in the spring of 2022. Click below to check it out in an exclusive Punknews premiere.

Wasting Time describe "Game Night" as:

"…an uptempo melodic punk tune inspired by the uncertainties, apprehensions and moves that one considers on a first date."

The song follows "Grow Up," "Runaways," and "My Limited French" in previewing the new record. Steve Rizun (The Flatliners, Junior Battles) recorded the track at Drive Studios. This new material follows up the band's 2019 EP Separation From Your Senses and their 2018 full-length Tales from the Morgue.

Wasting Time features lead vocalist/guitarist Mad Vlad, bassist Mike, lead guitarist Mark, and drummer Mikey. You can follow the band for updates at Bandcamp, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

