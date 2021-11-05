Episode #566 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Em, Hallie, and John play the Reddit game. They also talk about the vinyl shortage, Ricky Rochelle's new stop-motion video, Converge and Chelsea Wolfe's new song, Boss's upcoming 7-inch, new music from Young Guv, the new video from Punk Crush, cool horror movies, and more. Songs by Boss, Punk Crush, and Converge and Chelsea Wolfe are played. Listen to the episode below!
