The Homeless Gospel Choir/New Pagans (EU & UK)

by Tours

The Homeless Gospel Choir and New Pagans have announced co-headlining European tour dates for 2022. The Homeless Gospel Choir will be touring the UK in the summer of 2022. The Homeless Gospel Choir released This Land Is Your Landfill in 2020. New Pagans released The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots and All earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 14, 2022WillemeenArnhem, NL
Jun 15, 2022Cinema PlazaDuffel, BE
Jun 16, 2022MelkwegAmsterdam, NL
Jun 17, 2022Stummesche ReithalleNeunkirchen, DE
Jun 18, 2022JuhaWestStuttgart, DE
Jun 19, 2022BackstageMunich, DE
Jun 21, 2022SchlachthofWiesbaden, DE
Jun 22, 2022Helois37Colonge, DE
Jun 23, 2022CassiopediaBerlin, DE
Jun 26, 2022Three Wise MonkeysColchester, UK (The Homeless Gospel Choir only)
Jun 28, 2022ExchangeBristol, UK (The Homeless Gospel Choir only)
Jun 29, 2022CavernExeter, UK (The Homeless Gospel Choir only)
Jul 01, 2022Signature Brew HaggerstonLondon, UK (The Homeless Gospel Choir only)
Jul 02, 2022The WaterfrontNorwich, UK (The Homeless Gospel Choir only)
Jul 03, 2022Dead WaxBirmingham, UK (The Homeless Gospel Choir only)
Jul 05, 2022RedrumStafford, UK (The Homeless Gospel Choir only)
Jul 06, 2022Factory 251Manchester, UK (The Homeless Gospel Choir only)
Jul 07, 2022Tower 2Hull, UK (The Homeless Gospel Choir only)
Jul 08, 2022BoomLeeds, UK (The Homeless Gospel Choir only)
Jul 09, 2022The GarageGlasgow, UK (The Homeless Gospel Choir only)
Jul 10, 2022CorporationSheffield, UK (The Homeless Gospel Choir only)