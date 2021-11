Tours 11 hours ago by Em Moore

The Homeless Gospel Choir and New Pagans have announced co-headlining European tour dates for 2022. The Homeless Gospel Choir will be touring the UK in the summer of 2022. The Homeless Gospel Choir released This Land Is Your Landfill in 2020. New Pagans released The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots and All earlier this year. Check out the dates below.