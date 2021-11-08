The Homeless Gospel Choir and New Pagans have announced co-headlining European tour dates for 2022. The Homeless Gospel Choir will be touring the UK in the summer of 2022. The Homeless Gospel Choir released This Land Is Your Landfill in 2020. New Pagans released The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots and All earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 14, 2022
|Willemeen
|Arnhem, NL
|Jun 15, 2022
|Cinema Plaza
|Duffel, BE
|Jun 16, 2022
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, NL
|Jun 17, 2022
|Stummesche Reithalle
|Neunkirchen, DE
|Jun 18, 2022
|JuhaWest
|Stuttgart, DE
|Jun 19, 2022
|Backstage
|Munich, DE
|Jun 21, 2022
|Schlachthof
|Wiesbaden, DE
|Jun 22, 2022
|Helois37
|Colonge, DE
|Jun 23, 2022
|Cassiopedia
|Berlin, DE
|Jun 26, 2022
|Three Wise Monkeys
|Colchester, UK (The Homeless Gospel Choir only)
|Jun 28, 2022
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK (The Homeless Gospel Choir only)
|Jun 29, 2022
|Cavern
|Exeter, UK (The Homeless Gospel Choir only)
|Jul 01, 2022
|Signature Brew Haggerston
|London, UK (The Homeless Gospel Choir only)
|Jul 02, 2022
|The Waterfront
|Norwich, UK (The Homeless Gospel Choir only)
|Jul 03, 2022
|Dead Wax
|Birmingham, UK (The Homeless Gospel Choir only)
|Jul 05, 2022
|Redrum
|Stafford, UK (The Homeless Gospel Choir only)
|Jul 06, 2022
|Factory 251
|Manchester, UK (The Homeless Gospel Choir only)
|Jul 07, 2022
|Tower 2
|Hull, UK (The Homeless Gospel Choir only)
|Jul 08, 2022
|Boom
|Leeds, UK (The Homeless Gospel Choir only)
|Jul 09, 2022
|The Garage
|Glasgow, UK (The Homeless Gospel Choir only)
|Jul 10, 2022
|Corporation
|Sheffield, UK (The Homeless Gospel Choir only)