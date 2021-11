9 hours ago by John Gentile

Aggros, which is the solo project by Parris Mayhew, formerly of Cro-Mags, have released a video for "City Kids." The track is a stand alone digital single. You can check that out below.

Not long after the track was released, Harley Flanagan of Cro-Mags stated that the song was based off of the previously released outtake called Pull Me Push Me. You can hear the new song below.