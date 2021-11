Recently, Philly punkers Froggy appeared on 93.3 WNMMR's Preston and Steve show. Preston and Steve have been Philly DJs for decades now. The hosts asked Froggy to write and play a theme song for them. You can see the live debut of the song on the show, below.

Meanwhile, Froggy will be playing the Punknews New Year's Eve mega-bash in Philadelphia with Colleen Green, Joe Jack Talcum, and Crazy and the Brains. You can check that out here.