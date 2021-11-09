Senses Fail announce album, release video

Senses Fail have announced that they are releasing a new album. It is called Hell Is In Your Head and will be out July 15, 2022 via Pure Noise Records. The band have released a video for their new single "I'm Sorry I'm Leaving". The video was directed and edited by Dylan Hryciuk. Senses Fail released If There Is Light, It Will Find You in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.