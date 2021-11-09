Details for Homesick Fest 2022 have been announced. The festival will take place on January 28, 2022 at The Glasshouse in Pomona, California and January 29, 2022 at The UC Theatre in Berkeley, California. Ceremony, Mannequin Pussy, Special Interest, The Umbrellas, and Death Bells will be playing on both dates. Dreamdecay and Laughing Matter will be appearing only in Pomona and Gulch, Object of Affection, and Spelling will be appearing only at the Berkeley show. See the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 28, 2022
|The Glasshouse
|Pomona, CA (w/Ceremony, Death Bells, Dreamdecay, Laughing Matter, Mannequin Pussy, Special Interest, The Umbrellas)
|Jan 29, 2022
|The UC Theatre
|Berkeley, CA (Ceremony, Death Bells, Gulch, Mannequin Pussy, Object of Affection, Special Interest, Spelling, The Umbrellas)