Homesick Fest announces 2022 lineup and dates
by Festivals & Events

Details for Homesick Fest 2022 have been announced. The festival will take place on January 28, 2022 at The Glasshouse in Pomona, California and January 29, 2022 at The UC Theatre in Berkeley, California. Ceremony, Mannequin Pussy, Special Interest, The Umbrellas, and Death Bells will be playing on both dates. Dreamdecay and Laughing Matter will be appearing only in Pomona and Gulch, Object of Affection, and Spelling will be appearing only at the Berkeley show. See the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 28, 2022The GlasshousePomona, CA (w/Ceremony, Death Bells, Dreamdecay, Laughing Matter, Mannequin Pussy, Special Interest, The Umbrellas)
Jan 29, 2022The UC TheatreBerkeley, CA (Ceremony, Death Bells, Gulch, Mannequin Pussy, Object of Affection, Special Interest, Spelling, The Umbrellas)