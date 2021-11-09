Dropkick Murphys have announced an American tour for 2022. The Bombpops and The Rumjacks will be playing support on all dates. Jim Lindberg from Pennywise will be supporting them on their last show in Boston. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 12. Dropkick Murphys recently postponed their European tour to 2023 and last released Turn Up That Dial in 2021. Check out the dates below.