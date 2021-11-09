Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Dropkick Murphys have announced an American tour for 2022. The Bombpops and The Rumjacks will be playing support on all dates. Jim Lindberg from Pennywise will be supporting them on their last show in Boston. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 12. Dropkick Murphys recently postponed their European tour to 2023 and last released Turn Up That Dial in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 21, 2022
|Theatre at Santander Arena
|Reading, PA
|Feb 22, 2022
|Main Street Armory
|Rochester, NY
|Feb 24, 2022
|Templelive at Cleveland Masonic
|Cleveland, OH
|Feb 25, 2022
|The Fillmore
|Detroit, MI
|Feb 26, 2022
|Radius
|Chicago, IL
|Feb 27, 2022
|The Sylvee
|Madison, WI
|Mar 01, 2022
|Stubb's
|Austin, TX
|Mar 02, 2022
|Bayou Music Cener
|Houston, TX
|Mar 03, 2022
|The Civic Theatre
|New Orleans, LA
|Mar 04, 2022
|The Signal
|Chattanooga, TN
|Mar 06, 2022
|House of Blues
|Lake Buena Vista, FL
|Mar 07, 2022
|Jannus Live
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Mar 08, 2022
|Revolution Live (Outside)
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|Mar 10, 2022
|The Orange Peel
|Asheville, NC
|Mar 11, 2022
|Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
|Wilmington, NC
|Mar 12, 2022
|Shamrock Fest
|Washington, DC (without Bombpops and Rumjacks)
|Mar 14, 2022
|Albany Capital Center
|Albandy, NY
|Mar 15, 2022
|State Theatre
|Portland, ME
|Mar 17, 2022
|House of Blues
|Boston, MA
|Mar 18, 2022
|House of Blues
|Boston, MA
|Mar 19, 2022
|House of Blues
|Boston, MA
|Mar 20, 2022
|Roadrunner
|Boston, MA (with Rumjacks and Jim Lindberg, no Bombpops)