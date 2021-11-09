Dropkick Murphys announce 2022 tour

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Dropkick Murphys have announced an American tour for 2022. The Bombpops and The Rumjacks will be playing support on all dates. Jim Lindberg from Pennywise will be supporting them on their last show in Boston. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 12. Dropkick Murphys recently postponed their European tour to 2023 and last released Turn Up That Dial in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 21, 2022Theatre at Santander ArenaReading, PA
Feb 22, 2022Main Street ArmoryRochester, NY
Feb 24, 2022Templelive at Cleveland MasonicCleveland, OH
Feb 25, 2022The FillmoreDetroit, MI
Feb 26, 2022RadiusChicago, IL
Feb 27, 2022The SylveeMadison, WI
Mar 01, 2022Stubb'sAustin, TX
Mar 02, 2022Bayou Music CenerHouston, TX
Mar 03, 2022The Civic TheatreNew Orleans, LA
Mar 04, 2022The SignalChattanooga, TN
Mar 06, 2022House of BluesLake Buena Vista, FL
Mar 07, 2022Jannus LiveSt. Petersburg, FL
Mar 08, 2022Revolution Live (Outside)Fort Lauderdale, FL
Mar 10, 2022The Orange PeelAsheville, NC
Mar 11, 2022Greenfield Lake AmphitheaterWilmington, NC
Mar 12, 2022Shamrock FestWashington, DC (without Bombpops and Rumjacks)
Mar 14, 2022Albany Capital CenterAlbandy, NY
Mar 15, 2022State TheatrePortland, ME
Mar 17, 2022House of BluesBoston, MA
Mar 18, 2022House of BluesBoston, MA
Mar 19, 2022House of BluesBoston, MA
Mar 20, 2022RoadrunnerBoston, MA (with Rumjacks and Jim Lindberg, no Bombpops)