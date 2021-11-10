Hot Water Music announce new album

Florida's finest Hot Water Music have announced a new album and their first single from the album. The album is titled Feel The Void. The album was produced by Brian McTernan. A video for "Killing Time" was released along with the announcement, see below.

The album will be out on March 18, 2022 through Equal Vision Records. The band will be on tour next year to support the release.

Tour dates

DateLocationVenue
Nov 11 / 21Buffalo, NYRec Room
Nov 12 / 21Lancaster, PATellus360
Nov 13 / 21Woodstock, NYColony
Nov 14 / 21Worcester, MAPalladium
Jan 14 / 22Denver, COBluebird Theater
Jan 21 / 22San Francisco, CAGreat American Music Hall
Jan 22 / 22Los Angeles, CAThe Roxy Theatre
Jan 23 / 22Garden Grove, CAGARDEN AMP
Feb 09 / 22Baltimore, MDOttobar
Feb 10 / 22Cleveland, OHBeachland Ballroom & Tavern
Feb 11 / 22Pontiac, MIThe Crofoot Ballroom
Feb 12 / 22Chicago, ILBottom Lounge
Mar 23 / 22Cambridge, MAThe Sinclair
Mar 24 / 22New York City, NYElsewhere - The Hall
Mar 25 / 22Garwood, NJCrossroads
Mar 26 / 22Garwood, NJCrossroads
Mar 27 / 22Philadelphia, PAUnderground Arts
Sep 16 / 22Portland, ORDoug Fir Lounge
Sep 17 / 22Seattle, WAThe Crocodile
Oct 04 / 22Camden, U.K.Electric Ballroom
Oct 05 / 22Antwerpen, BelgiumZappa
Oct 06 / 22Amsterdam, NetherlandsMelkweg
Oct 07 / 22Dortmund, GermanyWarsteiner Music Hall
Oct 08 / 22Hannover, GermanySwiss Life Hall
Oct 09 / 22Berlin, GermanyColumbiahalle
Oct 10 / 22Nuremberg, GermanyLöwensaal
Oct 11 / 22Munich, GermanyTONHALLE
Oct 12 / 22Wien, AustriaGasometer
Oct 13 / 22Stuttgart, GermanyLKA Longhorn
Oct 14 / 22Wiesbaden, GermanyKulturzentrum Schlachthof
Oct 15 / 22Wiesbaden, GermanyKulturzentrum Schlachthof