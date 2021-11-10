Hot Water Music announce new album

Florida's finest Hot Water Music have announced a new album and their first single from the album. The album is titled Feel The Void. The album was produced by Brian McTernan. A video for "Killing Time" was released along with the announcement, see below.
The album will be out on March 18, 2022 through Equal Vision Records. The band will be on tour next year to support the release.
Tour dates
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Nov 11 / 21
|Buffalo, NY
|Rec Room
|Nov 12 / 21
|Lancaster, PA
|Tellus360
|Nov 13 / 21
|Woodstock, NY
|Colony
|Nov 14 / 21
|Worcester, MA
|Palladium
|Jan 14 / 22
|Denver, CO
|Bluebird Theater
|Jan 21 / 22
|San Francisco, CA
|Great American Music Hall
|Jan 22 / 22
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Roxy Theatre
|Jan 23 / 22
|Garden Grove, CA
|GARDEN AMP
|Feb 09 / 22
|Baltimore, MD
|Ottobar
|Feb 10 / 22
|Cleveland, OH
|Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
|Feb 11 / 22
|Pontiac, MI
|The Crofoot Ballroom
|Feb 12 / 22
|Chicago, IL
|Bottom Lounge
|Mar 23 / 22
|Cambridge, MA
|The Sinclair
|Mar 24 / 22
|New York City, NY
|Elsewhere - The Hall
|Mar 25 / 22
|Garwood, NJ
|Crossroads
|Mar 26 / 22
|Garwood, NJ
|Crossroads
|Mar 27 / 22
|Philadelphia, PA
|Underground Arts
|Sep 16 / 22
|Portland, OR
|Doug Fir Lounge
|Sep 17 / 22
|Seattle, WA
|The Crocodile
|Oct 04 / 22
|Camden, U.K.
|Electric Ballroom
|Oct 05 / 22
|Antwerpen, Belgium
|Zappa
|Oct 06 / 22
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Melkweg
|Oct 07 / 22
|Dortmund, Germany
|Warsteiner Music Hall
|Oct 08 / 22
|Hannover, Germany
|Swiss Life Hall
|Oct 09 / 22
|Berlin, Germany
|Columbiahalle
|Oct 10 / 22
|Nuremberg, Germany
|Löwensaal
|Oct 11 / 22
|Munich, Germany
|TONHALLE
|Oct 12 / 22
|Wien, Austria
|Gasometer
|Oct 13 / 22
|Stuttgart, Germany
|LKA Longhorn
|Oct 14 / 22
|Wiesbaden, Germany
|Kulturzentrum Schlachthof
|Oct 15 / 22
|Wiesbaden, Germany
|Kulturzentrum Schlachthof