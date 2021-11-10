Gregor Barnett of The Menzingers announces solo album, releases video

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Gregor Barnett of The Menzingers has announced that he will be releasing a solo album. The album is called Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave and will be out digitally February 18, 2022 and on vinyl March 18, 2022 via Epitaph Records. A video for the title track that was directed by Michael Parks Randa has also been released. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave Tracklist
1. Oh Lord, What Do You Know?
2. Driving Through the Night
3. The First Dead Body I Ever Saw
4. No Peace of Mind to Rest
5. Talking to Your Tombstone
6. Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave
7. Hurry Me Down to Hades
8. Anthem For the One I Love
9. At a Greyhound Station, Desperate
10. Guest In Your House