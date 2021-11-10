Gregor Barnett of The Menzingers announces solo album, releases video

Gregor Barnett of The Menzingers has announced that he will be releasing a solo album. The album is called Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave and will be out digitally February 18, 2022 and on vinyl March 18, 2022 via Epitaph Records. A video for the title track that was directed by Michael Parks Randa has also been released. Check out the video and tracklist below.