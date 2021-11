, Posted by 26 minutes ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Tsunami Bomb is demoing new tracks. On instagram, they posted a picture from the studio and stated: "Demos Demos Demos! New album taking shape!" You can see the post below.

The band released Dead Man’s Party [7-inch] earlier this year. Their last album was The Spine that Binds in 2019.