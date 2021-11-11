Shaky Knees announce 2022 lineup

Shaky Knees announce 2022 lineup
by Festivals & Events

Atlanta based music festival Shaky Knees has announced their lineup for 2022. Green Day, Nine Inch Nails, and My Morning Jacket are the headliners. Billy Idol, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Mannequin Pussy, Japanese Breakfast, Amyl and The Sniffers, Pup, The Garden and Angel Du$t are among the bands announced. The festival will take place April 29-May 1, 2022 at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia. See the full lineup below.

Shaky Knees 2022 Lineup

Green Day

Billy Idol

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Spoon

Highly Suspect

Travis

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Japandroids(performing Celebration Rock)

Shannon and the Clams

Faye Webster

Barns Courtney

Sports Team

Nilufer Yanya

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Mannequin Pussy

Flipturn

Motherfolk

Ultra Q

Acid Dad

Little Image

Leon of Athens

Songs for Kids

Nine Inch Nails

Chvrches

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard

Mt. Joy

Kurt Vile and The Violators

Japanese Breakfast

Gang of Youths

The Regrettes

Gerry Cinnamon

Guided By Voices

DJO

Amyl and the Sniffers

Reignwolf

Phantom Planet

Babyjake

Molchat Doma

Hunny

Poorstacy

Pretty Sick

Chastity Belt

Francis of Delirum

Exum

Songs for Kids

My Morning Jacket

Khruangbin

Death Cab for Cutie

Coin

Biffy Clyro

Pup

The Garden

Colony House

The Happy Fits

Dirty Honey

Destroyer

Drugdealer

Stephen Day

Angel Du$t

Girlpuppy

Briscoe