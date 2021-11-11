Atlanta based music festival Shaky Knees has announced their lineup for 2022. Green Day, Nine Inch Nails, and My Morning Jacket are the headliners. Billy Idol, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Mannequin Pussy, Japanese Breakfast, Amyl and The Sniffers, Pup, The Garden and Angel Du$t are among the bands announced. The festival will take place April 29-May 1, 2022 at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia. See the full lineup below.
Shaky Knees 2022 Lineup
Green Day
Billy Idol
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Spoon
Highly Suspect
Travis
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
Japandroids(performing Celebration Rock)
Shannon and the Clams
Faye Webster
Barns Courtney
Sports Team
Nilufer Yanya
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
Mannequin Pussy
Flipturn
Motherfolk
Ultra Q
Acid Dad
Little Image
Leon of Athens
Songs for Kids
Nine Inch Nails
Chvrches
King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard
Mt. Joy
Kurt Vile and The Violators
Japanese Breakfast
Gang of Youths
The Regrettes
Gerry Cinnamon
Guided By Voices
DJO
Amyl and the Sniffers
Reignwolf
Phantom Planet
Babyjake
Molchat Doma
Hunny
Poorstacy
Pretty Sick
Chastity Belt
Francis of Delirum
Exum
My Morning Jacket
Khruangbin
Death Cab for Cutie
Coin
Biffy Clyro
Pup
The Garden
Colony House
The Happy Fits
Dirty Honey
Destroyer
Drugdealer
Stephen Day
Angel Du$t
Girlpuppy
Briscoe