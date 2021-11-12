Gregor Barnett of The Menzingers announces solo tour dates

Gregor Barnett of The Menzingers has announced solo tour dates for North American, the UK, and Ireland. Roger Harvey will be playing support on all North American dates. Gregor Barnett will be releasing his solo album Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave February 18 via Epitaph Records. Check out the dates below.

Feb 24, 2022House of IndependentsAsbury Park, NJ
Feb 25, 2022Mercury LoungeNew York, NY
Feb 26, 2022Johnny Brenda'sPhiladelphia, PA
Feb 27, 2022SoniaBoston, MA
Mar 01, 2022Sneaky Dee'sToronto, ON
Mar 02, 2022Mahall'sCleveland, OH
Mar 04, 2022Beat KitchenChicago, IL
Mar 05, 2022The SanctuaryDetroit, MI
Mar 08, 2022The EndNashville, TN
Mar 09, 2022The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
Mar 10, 2022Local 306Chapel Hill, NC
Mar 11, 2022The CamelRichmond, VA
Mar 12, 2022SongbyrdWashinton, DC
Jun 08, 2022StereoGlasgow, UK
Jun 09, 2022The Deaf InstituteMancheseter, UK
Jun 10, 2022The Key ClubLeeds, UK
Jun 11, 2022GarageLondon, UK
Jun 12, 2022ExchangeBristol, UK
Jun 14, 2022The Grand SocialDublin, IE