Gregor Barnett of The Menzingers has announced solo tour dates for North American, the UK, and Ireland. Roger Harvey will be playing support on all North American dates. Gregor Barnett will be releasing his solo album Don't Go Throwing Roses In My Grave February 18 via Epitaph Records. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 24, 2022
|House of Independents
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Feb 25, 2022
|Mercury Lounge
|New York, NY
|Feb 26, 2022
|Johnny Brenda's
|Philadelphia, PA
|Feb 27, 2022
|Sonia
|Boston, MA
|Mar 01, 2022
|Sneaky Dee's
|Toronto, ON
|Mar 02, 2022
|Mahall's
|Cleveland, OH
|Mar 04, 2022
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 05, 2022
|The Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|Mar 08, 2022
|The End
|Nashville, TN
|Mar 09, 2022
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Mar 10, 2022
|Local 306
|Chapel Hill, NC
|Mar 11, 2022
|The Camel
|Richmond, VA
|Mar 12, 2022
|Songbyrd
|Washinton, DC
|Jun 08, 2022
|Stereo
|Glasgow, UK
|Jun 09, 2022
|The Deaf Institute
|Mancheseter, UK
|Jun 10, 2022
|The Key Club
|Leeds, UK
|Jun 11, 2022
|Garage
|London, UK
|Jun 12, 2022
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|Jun 14, 2022
|The Grand Social
|Dublin, IE