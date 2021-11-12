Jumbo episode #567 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John, Sam, Hallie, and Em talk about Hot Water Music's upcoming album, Poli Van Dam leaving The Bombpops, Scowl's new video, Drug Church's two new singles, and Froggy's radio jingle. John Lydon being unmasked on the Masked Singer, Marissa Paternoster's dance-y new song, Billy Idol's Christmas album, and more are also discussed. Tune in to the episode below!