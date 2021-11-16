The Jukebox Romantics: “Dine Fleisch”

In life you have a choice of what you put in your body. This song is about that choice. And the choice animals don’t have to what happens to them. It’s from the point of view of animals at a factory farm plotting their escape. It’s basically the plot of chicken run. But bloodier and scarier and this is real life and not a movie. This blurb was written by the non vegan in the band. Sorry to bring y’all down. But seriously, do some research into what and where your food comes from. Vegan or not. - Terry