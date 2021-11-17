The Bouncing Souls recently announced they will be playing several shows with Face To Face. Big Nothing, The Bad Ups, Lenny Lashley's Gang Of One, Kitner, Up For Nothing, Crazy And The Brains, No Bueno, and Spells will be joining the bands on select dates. The Suicide Machines was already announced to the NYC and Denver dates. See below to check out the dates.
Our winter shows are coming up quick! Philly, Boston, New York and Denver! Excited to be joined by so many rad bands! Tickets at www.bouncingsouls.com
Posted by The Bouncing Souls on Tuesday, November 16, 2021