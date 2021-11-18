Touche Amore to release art book

Touché Amoré have announced that they are releasing a book. The book is called The Art of Touche Amore 2008-2020 and features artwork from their deluxe album releases, tour posters, merchandise from 2007 to 2020, and "tactile seven-inch releases". Ian Cohen wrote the book and interviewed collage artist Anthony Gerace, and photographers Ryan Aylsworth and George Clarke. Vocalist Jeremy Bolm wrote the introduction. The book is 416 pages long and will be out January 26, 2022. Touche Amore will be touring in 2022 and released Lament in 2020.