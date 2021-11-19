Year of The Knife have announced an East Coast tour for January 2022. Shackled and Despize will be playing support on all dates and Kruelty will be joining them on select dates. Year of the Knife released Internal Incarceration in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 05
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Kruelty, Shackled, Despize)
|Jan 06
|Break Time
|Winston Salem, NC (w/Kruelty, Shackled, Despize)
|Jan 07
|The Dog House
|Atlanta, GA (w/Kruelty, Shackled, Despize)
|Jan 08
|Bryan Glazer JCC - FYA Fest
|Tampa, FL (w/Kruelty, Shackled, Despize)
|Jan 09
|Bryan Glazer JCC - FYA Fest
|Tampa, FL (w/Shackled, Despize)
|Jan 10
|New Brookland Tavern
|Columbia, SC (w/Shackled, Despize)
|Jan 11
|The Camel
|Richmond, VA (w/Shackled, Despize)
|Jan 12
|Smyrna Opera House
|Smyrna, DE (w/Shackled, Despize)
|Jan 13
|Amityville Music Hall
|Amityville, NY (w/Shackled, Despize)
|Jan 14
|Spot 1 Music Hall
|Brampton, ON (w/Cold Shoulder, Friction, Cohezion, Real World)