Year of the Knife announce January shows

Year Of The Knife
Year of The Knife have announced an East Coast tour for January 2022. Shackled and Despize will be playing support on all dates and Kruelty will be joining them on select dates. Year of the Knife released Internal Incarceration in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 05Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PA (w/Kruelty, Shackled, Despize)
Jan 06Break TimeWinston Salem, NC (w/Kruelty, Shackled, Despize)
Jan 07The Dog HouseAtlanta, GA (w/Kruelty, Shackled, Despize)
Jan 08Bryan Glazer JCC - FYA FestTampa, FL (w/Kruelty, Shackled, Despize)
Jan 09Bryan Glazer JCC - FYA FestTampa, FL (w/Shackled, Despize)
Jan 10New Brookland TavernColumbia, SC (w/Shackled, Despize)
Jan 11The CamelRichmond, VA (w/Shackled, Despize)
Jan 12Smyrna Opera HouseSmyrna, DE (w/Shackled, Despize)
Jan 13Amityville Music HallAmityville, NY (w/Shackled, Despize)
Jan 14Spot 1 Music HallBrampton, ON (w/Cold Shoulder, Friction, Cohezion, Real World)