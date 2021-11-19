Episode #568 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John, Sam, Hallie, and Em talk about the Brass Against peeing incident, the new Code Orange song, Turnstile heading out on tour, Makthaverskan's new tune, and Dave Hause's new Christmas song. Puppets, The Dead Milkmen, Record Store Day delays, and much more are also discussed. Listen to the episode below!
Previous StoryPotty Mouth release "Got You" video
Dead Milkmen in 'Puppets in Paradise' Pilot
Dead Milkmen recording new album
Turnstile announce 2022 North American tour dates
Code Orange release new song
Dave Hause: "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas"
Makthaverskan release new song
Dave Hause and The Mermaid announce 2022 North American tour dates
Colleen Green and the Joe Jack Talcum band to co-headline the New Year's Eve Mega-Bash in Philly!!!
7th Victim Release new track
Turnstile (Europe)