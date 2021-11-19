Episode #568 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John, Sam, Hallie, and Em talk about the Brass Against peeing incident, the new Code Orange song, Turnstile heading out on tour, Makthaverskan's new tune, and Dave Hause's new Christmas song. Puppets, The Dead Milkmen, Record Store Day delays, and much more are also discussed. Listen to the episode below!