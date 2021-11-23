Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio have announced three rescheduled shows. All tickets for the original dates will be honoured at the new dates. A statement on Alkaline Trio's Instagram page reads in part,

"Due to covid protocols, venue availability and band member schedules, we will be rescheduling our shows with Bad Religion for the Palladium and Masonic dates."

Bad Religion recently had to cancel a handful of their performances on the tour due to a band member testing positive for COVID-19. Check out the new dates below.