Lagwagon cancel three Southern California performances

Lagwagon have announced that they will be unable to perform at three of their upcoming shows on their ongoing tour due to a member of their touring party testing positive for COVID-19. The dates affected are November 24 at Observatory North Park in San Diego, California and November 26 and November 27 at the Observatory OC in Santa Ana, California. A statement released by the band reads in part,

"We will communicate as quickly as we can if these shows are postponed or need to be cancelled. Thankfully our touring party members are vaccinated and boosted and symptoms so far are mild. More information will be coming as soon as we can provide it. We will also post an update this weekend about the status of next week's shows, so keep an eye out for that. Thank you very much for your patience and understanding. We look forward to getting back on the road!"

Red City Radio and Urethane will still be playing November 24 in San Diego at Amplified Ale Works Backstage. Lagwagon will also be touring Europe in 2022 and released Railer in 2019. See the post in full below.