MxPx release “Hold Your Tongue and Say Apple” video

MxPx
by

MxPx have released a video for their holiday song "Hold Your Tongue and Say Apple". The video was illustrated and animated by Callum Scott-Dyson. The song is a standalone single and is available digitally. The band will be playing two shows in April 2022 with Zebrahead, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, and Mercy Music. MxPx released their live album Southbound to San Antonio earlier this month and their last album was MxPx in 2018. Check out the video below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 01, 2022House of BluesAnaheim, CA
Apr 02, 2022Marquee TheatrePhoenix, AZ