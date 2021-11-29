The Chats/Chubby And The Gang/Dennis Cometti (EU/UK)

The Chats will be touring Europe and the UK in March. Chubby and The Gang will be joining them on their UK and Ireland dates and Dennis Cometti will be joining them on all dates. The Chats will be touring North America in April and last released High Risk Behaviour in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 11, 2022Rotondes KlubLuxembourg, LU
Mar 12, 2022SO36Berlin, DE
Mar 13, 2022StromMunich, DE
Mar 14, 2022Burgerhaus StollwerkColonge, DE
Mar 15, 2022KnustHamburg, DE
Mar 16, 2022Melkweg MaxAmsterdam, NL
Mar 17, 2022OrangerieBurssels, BE
Mar 18, 2022MaroquinerieParis, FR
Mar 19, 20221865Southampton, UK
Mar 20, 2022Rock CityNottingham, UK
Mar 22, 2022OlympiaDublin, IE
Mar 23, 2022Limelight 2Belfast, UK
Mar 24, 2022GalvanizersGlasgow, UK
Mar 25, 2022Boiler ShopNewcastle, UK
Mar 26, 2022AcademyManchester, UK
Mar 27, 2022StylusLeeds, UK
Mar 28, 2022O2 AcademyBristol, UK
Mar 29, 2022ChalkBrighton, UK
Mar 30, 2022Electric BrixtonLondon, UK
Mar 31, 2022Electric BrixtonLondon, UK