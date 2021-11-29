Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Chats will be touring Europe and the UK in March. Chubby and The Gang will be joining them on their UK and Ireland dates and Dennis Cometti will be joining them on all dates. The Chats will be touring North America in April and last released High Risk Behaviour in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 11, 2022
|Rotondes Klub
|Luxembourg, LU
|Mar 12, 2022
|SO36
|Berlin, DE
|Mar 13, 2022
|Strom
|Munich, DE
|Mar 14, 2022
|Burgerhaus Stollwerk
|Colonge, DE
|Mar 15, 2022
|Knust
|Hamburg, DE
|Mar 16, 2022
|Melkweg Max
|Amsterdam, NL
|Mar 17, 2022
|Orangerie
|Burssels, BE
|Mar 18, 2022
|Maroquinerie
|Paris, FR
|Mar 19, 2022
|1865
|Southampton, UK
|Mar 20, 2022
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK
|Mar 22, 2022
|Olympia
|Dublin, IE
|Mar 23, 2022
|Limelight 2
|Belfast, UK
|Mar 24, 2022
|Galvanizers
|Glasgow, UK
|Mar 25, 2022
|Boiler Shop
|Newcastle, UK
|Mar 26, 2022
|Academy
|Manchester, UK
|Mar 27, 2022
|Stylus
|Leeds, UK
|Mar 28, 2022
|O2 Academy
|Bristol, UK
|Mar 29, 2022
|Chalk
|Brighton, UK
|Mar 30, 2022
|Electric Brixton
|London, UK
|Mar 31, 2022
|Electric Brixton
|London, UK