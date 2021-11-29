Strangelight release video for “Lead Blanket”

Strangelight, the band made up of Nat Coghlan (Transistor Transistor), Julia Lancer (The New Trust), Tony Teixeira (Swingin' Utters), and Ian Miller (Kowloon Walled City), have released a video for their new song "Lead Blanket". The song features Darius Koski on violin and viola and is off their upcoming EP The World Needs Laughter out December 10. The video was directed by Josh Robertson. Strangelight released their album Adult Themes in 2020. Check out the video below.