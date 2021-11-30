Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin cover Ramones

by Em Moore
Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin have covered "Blitzkrieg Bop" by the Ramones. They covered it as part of their eight-night cover series called "The Hanukkah Sessions". The pair previously released "Stay (I Missed You)" by Lisa Loeb to mark night one. Foo Fighters were recently inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame and will be touring in 2022. They released their album Medicine at Midnight earlier this year. Check out the cover and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|5/14
|The Pavilion at Star Lake
|Burgettstown, PA
|5/20
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park
|Raleigh, NC
|5/24
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Charlotte, NC
|7/17
|Citi Field
|New York, NY
|7/19
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|7/22
|Rogers Centre
|Toronto, ON
|7/24
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Philadelphia, PA
|7/27
|Maine Savings Amphitheater
|Bangor, ME
|7/29
|Osheaga Festival
|Montreal, QC
|8/01
|Ruoff Music Center
|Noblesville, IN
|8/03
|Huntington Bank Stadium
|Minneapolis, MN
|8/06
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver, CO
|8/08
|USANA Amphitheater
|Salt Lake City, UT
|8/10
|Big Sky Events Arena
|Big Sky, MT
|8/13
|T-Mobile Park
|Seattle, WA
|8/18
|Banc of California Stadium
|Los Angeles, CA
|8/20
|Banc of California Stadium
|Los Angeles, CA