Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin cover Ramones

Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin have covered "Blitzkrieg Bop" by the Ramones. They covered it as part of their eight-night cover series called "The Hanukkah Sessions". The pair previously released "Stay (I Missed You)" by Lisa Loeb to mark night one. Foo Fighters were recently inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame and will be touring in 2022. They released their album Medicine at Midnight earlier this year. Check out the cover and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
5/14The Pavilion at Star LakeBurgettstown, PA
5/20Coastal Credit Union Music ParkRaleigh, NC
5/24PNC Music PavilionCharlotte, NC
7/17Citi FieldNew York, NY
7/19Saratoga Performing Arts CenterSaratoga Springs, NY
7/22Rogers CentreToronto, ON
7/24Lincoln Financial FieldPhiladelphia, PA
7/27Maine Savings AmphitheaterBangor, ME
7/29Osheaga FestivalMontreal, QC
8/01Ruoff Music CenterNoblesville, IN
8/03Huntington Bank StadiumMinneapolis, MN
8/06Empower Field at Mile HighDenver, CO
8/08USANA AmphitheaterSalt Lake City, UT
8/10Big Sky Events ArenaBig Sky, MT
8/13T-Mobile ParkSeattle, WA
8/18Banc of California StadiumLos Angeles, CA
8/20Banc of California StadiumLos Angeles, CA