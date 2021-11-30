UK based Slam Dunk Festival has announced more bands for 2022. Sum 41, Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters, Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Pennywise, and Pinkshift are among the new bands announced. Rancid who were previously announced as one of the headliners has had to drop off the bill. All of the other bands who were previously announced remain on the bill. Slam Dunk Festival will take place June 3, 2022 at Leeds Temple Newsam and June 4, 2022 at Hatfield Park. See the new additions below.