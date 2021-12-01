Knuckle Puck have announced 2022 tour dates for North America and Europe and the UK. Hot Mulligan, Meet Me @ the Altar, and Anxious will be opening for them on all dates in North America. Hot Mulligan will also be opening for them in Europe and the UK. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3. Knuckle Puck have also released a new song called "Levitate". It is their first song on Wax Bodega. The band released 20/20 in 2020. Check out the song and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 10
|Bogarts
|Cincinnati, OH (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Feb 11
|Castle Theatre
|Bloomington, IL (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Feb 12
|Varsity
|Minneapolis, MN (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Feb 13
|Granada
|Kansas City, KS (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Feb 15
|Gothic
|Denver, CO (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Feb 16
|Complex
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Feb 18
|Imperial
|Vancouver, BC (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Feb 19
|Crocodile
|Seattle, WA (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Feb 20
|Hawthorne
|Portland, OR (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Feb 22
|Ace of Spades
|Sacramento, CA (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Feb 23
|The Observatory
|Santa Ana, CA (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Feb 24
|The Belasco Theater
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Feb 25
|The Observatory North Park
|San Diego, CA (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Feb 26
|The Nile
|Mesa, AZ (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Feb 28
|Empire Garage
|Austin, TX (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Mar 01
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Mar 03
|Center Stage
|Atlanta, GA (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Mar 04
|The Abbey
|Orlando, FL (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Mar 05
|Orpheum
|Tampa, FL (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Mar 06
|Cat's Cradle
|Carrboro, NC (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Mar 08
|Big Night Live
|Boston, MA (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Mar 09
|Theatre of Living Arts
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Mar 10
|Soundstage
|Baltimore, MD (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Mar 11
|Irving Plaza
|New York, NY (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Mar 13
|House of Blues Cleveland
|Cleveland, OH (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Mar 14
|The Opera House
|Toronto, ON (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Mar 16
|Saint Andrew's Hall
|Detriot, MI (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Mar 17
|Mr. Smalls Theatre
|Pittsburgh, PA (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|Mar 18
|Concord Music Hall
|Chicago, IL (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
|May 22
|Club Volta
|Cologne, DE (w/Hot Mulligan)
|May 24
|Headcrash
|Hamburg, DE (w/Hot Mulligan)
|May 25
|Cassiopeia
|Berlin, DE (w/Hot Mulligan)
|May 27
|Dynamo
|Eindhoven, NL (w/Hot Mulligan)
|May 29
|O2 Institute
|Birmingham, UK (w/Hot Mulligan)
|May 30
|The Garage
|Glasgow, UK (w/Hot Mulligan)
|May 31
|The Globe
|Cardiff, UK (w/Hot Mulligan)
|Jun 01
|O2 Academy Islington
|London, UK (w/Hot Mulligan)
|Jun 03
|Slam Dunk Festival
|Hatfield, UK (w/Hot Mulligan)
|Jun 04
|Slam Dunk Festival
|Leeds, UK (w/Hot Mulligan)
|Jun 05
|The 1865
|Southampton, UK (w/Hot Mulligan)