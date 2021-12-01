Knuckle Puck have announced 2022 tour dates for North America and Europe and the UK. Hot Mulligan, Meet Me @ the Altar, and Anxious will be opening for them on all dates in North America. Hot Mulligan will also be opening for them in Europe and the UK. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3. Knuckle Puck have also released a new song called "Levitate". It is their first song on Wax Bodega. The band released 20/20 in 2020. Check out the song and tour dates below.