Knuckle Puck announce 2022 tour, release new song

Knuckle Puck
by Tours

Knuckle Puck have announced 2022 tour dates for North America and Europe and the UK. Hot Mulligan, Meet Me @ the Altar, and Anxious will be opening for them on all dates in North America. Hot Mulligan will also be opening for them in Europe and the UK. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 3. Knuckle Puck have also released a new song called "Levitate". It is their first song on Wax Bodega. The band released 20/20 in 2020. Check out the song and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 10BogartsCincinnati, OH (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Feb 11Castle TheatreBloomington, IL (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Feb 12VarsityMinneapolis, MN (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Feb 13GranadaKansas City, KS (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Feb 15GothicDenver, CO (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Feb 16ComplexSalt Lake City, UT (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Feb 18ImperialVancouver, BC (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Feb 19CrocodileSeattle, WA (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Feb 20HawthornePortland, OR (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Feb 22Ace of SpadesSacramento, CA (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Feb 23The ObservatorySanta Ana, CA (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Feb 24The Belasco TheaterLos Angeles, CA (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Feb 25The Observatory North ParkSan Diego, CA (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Feb 26The NileMesa, AZ (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Feb 28Empire GarageAustin, TX (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Mar 01Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Mar 03Center StageAtlanta, GA (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Mar 04The AbbeyOrlando, FL (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Mar 05OrpheumTampa, FL (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Mar 06Cat's CradleCarrboro, NC (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Mar 08Big Night LiveBoston, MA (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Mar 09Theatre of Living ArtsPhiladelphia, PA (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Mar 10SoundstageBaltimore, MD (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Mar 11Irving PlazaNew York, NY (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Mar 13House of Blues ClevelandCleveland, OH (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Mar 14The Opera HouseToronto, ON (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Mar 16Saint Andrew's HallDetriot, MI (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Mar 17Mr. Smalls TheatrePittsburgh, PA (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
Mar 18Concord Music HallChicago, IL (w/Hot Mulligan, Meet Me at The Altar, Anxious)
May 22Club VoltaCologne, DE (w/Hot Mulligan)
May 24HeadcrashHamburg, DE (w/Hot Mulligan)
May 25CassiopeiaBerlin, DE (w/Hot Mulligan)
May 27DynamoEindhoven, NL (w/Hot Mulligan)
May 29O2 InstituteBirmingham, UK (w/Hot Mulligan)
May 30The GarageGlasgow, UK (w/Hot Mulligan)
May 31The GlobeCardiff, UK (w/Hot Mulligan)
Jun 01O2 Academy IslingtonLondon, UK (w/Hot Mulligan)
Jun 03Slam Dunk FestivalHatfield, UK (w/Hot Mulligan)
Jun 04Slam Dunk FestivalLeeds, UK (w/Hot Mulligan)
Jun 05The 1865Southampton, UK (w/Hot Mulligan)