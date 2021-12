8 hours ago by Em Moore

Chastity has released a lyric video for "Vicious Circle". The song features City and Colour and is off their upcoming album Suffer Summer that will be out January 13 via Dine Alone Records and Deathwish Inc. The video was created by Justis Krar. Chastity is currently on tour with The Dirty Nil and last released Home Made Satan in 2019. Check out the video below.