Get Dead announce West Coast shows

Get Dead
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Get Dead have announced tour dates for the West Coast. Ceschi will be playing on all dates. Get Dead released Dancing with the Curse in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 06The CapitalBend, OR
Jan 07El CorazonSeattle, WA
Jan 08Star TheaterPortland, OR
Jan 09Old Nick's PubEugene, OR
Jan 11Ivy RoomAlbany, CA
Jan 12Full CircleFresno, CA
Jan 13TransplantsPalmdale, CA
Jan 14Alex's BarLong Beach, CA
Jan 15Brick By BrickSan Diego, CA
Jan 161720Los Angeles, CA