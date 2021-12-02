Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Get Dead have announced tour dates for the West Coast. Ceschi will be playing on all dates. Get Dead released Dancing with the Curse in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 06
|The Capital
|Bend, OR
|Jan 07
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA
|Jan 08
|Star Theater
|Portland, OR
|Jan 09
|Old Nick's Pub
|Eugene, OR
|Jan 11
|Ivy Room
|Albany, CA
|Jan 12
|Full Circle
|Fresno, CA
|Jan 13
|Transplants
|Palmdale, CA
|Jan 14
|Alex's Bar
|Long Beach, CA
|Jan 15
|Brick By Brick
|San Diego, CA
|Jan 16
|1720
|Los Angeles, CA