Divided Heaven: “Beginning of the End”

Singer/songwriter Divided Heaven have released another track off of his upcoming album titled Oblivion. The track is called Beginning of the End, the track was produced by Frank Turner. The track is streaming over at Under the Radar Magazine, click here to check it out. Oblivion will be out on February 4th through A-F Records (US/CA) & Gunner Records (UK and EU).
