Joe Jack Talcum of The Dead Milkmen has released a digital compilation. It's called Cassingle Series Vol. 1 and it collects some of the songs that Joe recorded for a series wherein Joe would self-record two songs and release only one physical copy of those songs on cassette. You can hear the songs below.

Joe will be playing our NYE show in Philly with Colleen Green.