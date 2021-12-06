Bitter Branches announce new album, release lyric video

Bitter Branches have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Your Neighbors Are Failures and will be out February 25 via Equal Vision Records. The band have also released a lyric video for their new song "Solo Trip". The video was created by Prophesied Design. Bitter Branches released This May Hurt a Bit in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Your Neighbors Are Failures

1. Along Came A Bastard

2. Circus

3. The Man Who Never Cries

4. Plastic Tongues

5. Have You Tried Jogging?

6. Chewing on Vitamins

7. Sorry You're Not a Winner

8. Solo Trip

9. Monsters Among Us

10. Show Me Yours