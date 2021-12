Bitter Branches announce new album, release lyric video

10 hours ago by Em Moore

Bitter Branches have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Your Neighbors Are Failures and will be out February 25 via Equal Vision Records. The band have also released a lyric video for their new song "Solo Trip". The video was created by Prophesied Design. Bitter Branches released This May Hurt a Bit in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.