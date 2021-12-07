Touché Amoré have announced two new supporting bands for their previously announced North American 2022 tour dates. Gleemer and Militarie Gun will now be playing select dates. Vein.fm will continue to play on all dates and Thirdface and Foxtails will continue playing on select dates. Dogleg is no longer on the tour. Touche Amore released Lament in 2020. See the updated tour dates below.