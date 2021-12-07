Touché Amoré have announced two new supporting bands for their previously announced North American 2022 tour dates. Gleemer and Militarie Gun will now be playing select dates. Vein.fm will continue to play on all dates and Thirdface and Foxtails will continue playing on select dates. Dogleg is no longer on the tour. Touche Amore released Lament in 2020. See the updated tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 04, 2022
|Starline Social Club
|Oakland, CA (w/Thirdface, Gleemer, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 05, 2022
|Belasco Theater
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Thirdface, Gleemer, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 06, 2022
|SOMA Side Stage
|San Diego, CA (w/Thirdface, Gleemer, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 08, 2022
|The Rebel Lounge
|Pheonix, AZ (w/Thirdface, Gleemer, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 10, 2022
|Mohawk Austin
|Austin, TX (w/Thirdface, Gleemer, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 11, 2022
|Club Dada Dallas
|Dallas, TX (w/Thirdface, Gleemer, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 12, 2022
|The Studio at Warehouse Live
|Houston, TX (w/Thirdface, Gleemer, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 14, 2022
|The Social
|Orlando, FL (w/Thirdface, Gleemer, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 15, 2022
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA (w/Thirdface, Gleemer, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 16, 2022
|New Brookland Tavern
|West Columbia, SC (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 18, 2022
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 19, 2022
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 20, 2022
|Irving Plaza
|New York, NY (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 22, 2022
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 23, 2022
|Paradise Rock Club
|Boston, MA (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 24, 2022
|Theatre Fairmount
|Montreal, QC (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 25, 2022
|Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 26, 2022
|Magic Stick
|Detroit, MI (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 28, 2022
|Amsterdam
|Minneapolis, MN (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 29, 2022
|Metro
|Chicago, IL (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
|Mar 30, 2022
|Off Broadway
|St. Louis, MO (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
|Apr 01, 2022
|Marquis Theater
|Denver, CO (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
|Apr 02, 2022
|Soundwell
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
|Apr 03, 2022
|The Newberry
|Great Falls, MT (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
|Apr 05, 2022
|Commonwealth Bar and Stage
|Calgary, AB (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
|Apr 06, 2022
|The Starlite Room
|Edmonton, AB (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
|Apr 08, 2022
|Venue Nightclub
|Vancouver, BC (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
|Apr 09, 2022
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
|Apr 10, 2022
|Star Theater
|Portland, OR (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
|Apr 12, 2022
|Atrium at Catalyst
|Santa Cruz, CA (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)