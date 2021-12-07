Gleemer and Militarie Gun added to Touche Amore tour

by Tours

Touché Amoré have announced two new supporting bands for their previously announced North American 2022 tour dates. Gleemer and Militarie Gun will now be playing select dates. Vein.fm will continue to play on all dates and Thirdface and Foxtails will continue playing on select dates. Dogleg is no longer on the tour. Touche Amore released Lament in 2020. See the updated tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 04, 2022Starline Social ClubOakland, CA (w/Thirdface, Gleemer, Vein.Fm)
Mar 05, 2022Belasco TheaterLos Angeles, CA (w/Thirdface, Gleemer, Vein.Fm)
Mar 06, 2022SOMA Side StageSan Diego, CA (w/Thirdface, Gleemer, Vein.Fm)
Mar 08, 2022The Rebel LoungePheonix, AZ (w/Thirdface, Gleemer, Vein.Fm)
Mar 10, 2022Mohawk AustinAustin, TX (w/Thirdface, Gleemer, Vein.Fm)
Mar 11, 2022Club Dada DallasDallas, TX (w/Thirdface, Gleemer, Vein.Fm)
Mar 12, 2022The Studio at Warehouse LiveHouston, TX (w/Thirdface, Gleemer, Vein.Fm)
Mar 14, 2022The SocialOrlando, FL (w/Thirdface, Gleemer, Vein.Fm)
Mar 15, 2022The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA (w/Thirdface, Gleemer, Vein.Fm)
Mar 16, 2022New Brookland TavernWest Columbia, SC (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
Mar 18, 2022Black CatWashington, DC (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
Mar 19, 2022Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
Mar 20, 2022Irving PlazaNew York, NY (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
Mar 22, 2022Space BallroomHamden, CT (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
Mar 23, 2022Paradise Rock ClubBoston, MA (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
Mar 24, 2022Theatre FairmountMontreal, QC (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
Mar 25, 2022Velvet UndergroundToronto, ON (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
Mar 26, 2022Magic StickDetroit, MI (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
Mar 28, 2022AmsterdamMinneapolis, MN (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
Mar 29, 2022MetroChicago, IL (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
Mar 30, 2022Off BroadwaySt. Louis, MO (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
Apr 01, 2022Marquis TheaterDenver, CO (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
Apr 02, 2022SoundwellSalt Lake City, UT (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
Apr 03, 2022The NewberryGreat Falls, MT (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
Apr 05, 2022Commonwealth Bar and StageCalgary, AB (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
Apr 06, 2022The Starlite RoomEdmonton, AB (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
Apr 08, 2022Venue NightclubVancouver, BC (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
Apr 09, 2022The CrocodileSeattle, WA (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
Apr 10, 2022Star TheaterPortland, OR (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)
Apr 12, 2022Atrium at CatalystSanta Cruz, CA (w/Foxtails, Militarie Gun, Vein.Fm)