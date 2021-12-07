Knocked Loose/Movements/Kublai Khan/KOYO (US)

Knocked Loose/Movements/Kublai Khan/KOYO (US)
by Pure Noise Tours

Knocked Loose have announced a US tour with Movements, Kublai Khan and Koyo. Tickets for this run of dates will go on sale this Friday. Knocked Loose released A Different Shade of Blue in 2019.

DateLocationVenue
Mar. 31Nashville, Tenn.Brooklyn Bowl
Apr. 01St. Louis, Mo.Red Flag
Apr. 02Joliet, Ill.The Forge
Apr. 03Columbus, OhioThe Athenaeum
Apr. 05Baltimore, Md.Baltimore Sound Stage
Apr. 06Reading, Pa.Reverb
Apr. 07Norfolk, Va.The NorVa
Apr. 08Asheville, N.C.The Orange Peel
Apr. 10Orlando, Fla.House of Blues
Apr. 12Atlanta, Ga.The Masquerade
Apr. 15Austin, TexasEmo's
Apr. 16Ft. Worth, TexasRidglea Theater
Apr. 17Oklahoma City, Okla.Beer City Music Hall
Apr. 19Albuquerque, N.M.Sunshine Theater
Apr. 20Tucson, Ariz.Encore
Apr. 22San Diego, Calif.SOMA
Apr. 24Pomona, Calif.Fox Theater
Apr. 26Salt Lake City, UtahThe Complex
Apr. 27Denver, Colo.Ogden Theatre
Apr. 28Des Moines, IowaVal Air Ballroom
Apr. 29Milwaukee, Wis.The Rave II
Apr. 30Ft. Wayne, Ind.Piere's Entertainment Center
May 01Grand Rapids, Mich.The Intersection
May 03Buffalo, N.Y.Town Ballroom
May 04Albany, N.Y.Empire Live
May 05Providence, R.I.Fete Music Hall
May 06Sayreville, N.J.Starland Ballroom
May 07New Haven, Conn.College Street Music Hall
May 08Huntington, N.Y.The Paramount