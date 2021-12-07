Knocked Loose have announced a US tour with Movements, Kublai Khan and Koyo. Tickets for this run of dates will go on sale this Friday. Knocked Loose released A Different Shade of Blue in 2019.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Mar. 31
|Nashville, Tenn.
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Apr. 01
|St. Louis, Mo.
|Red Flag
|Apr. 02
|Joliet, Ill.
|The Forge
|Apr. 03
|Columbus, Ohio
|The Athenaeum
|Apr. 05
|Baltimore, Md.
|Baltimore Sound Stage
|Apr. 06
|Reading, Pa.
|Reverb
|Apr. 07
|Norfolk, Va.
|The NorVa
|Apr. 08
|Asheville, N.C.
|The Orange Peel
|Apr. 10
|Orlando, Fla.
|House of Blues
|Apr. 12
|Atlanta, Ga.
|The Masquerade
|Apr. 15
|Austin, Texas
|Emo's
|Apr. 16
|Ft. Worth, Texas
|Ridglea Theater
|Apr. 17
|Oklahoma City, Okla.
|Beer City Music Hall
|Apr. 19
|Albuquerque, N.M.
|Sunshine Theater
|Apr. 20
|Tucson, Ariz.
|Encore
|Apr. 22
|San Diego, Calif.
|SOMA
|Apr. 24
|Pomona, Calif.
|Fox Theater
|Apr. 26
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|The Complex
|Apr. 27
|Denver, Colo.
|Ogden Theatre
|Apr. 28
|Des Moines, Iowa
|Val Air Ballroom
|Apr. 29
|Milwaukee, Wis.
|The Rave II
|Apr. 30
|Ft. Wayne, Ind.
|Piere's Entertainment Center
|May 01
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|The Intersection
|May 03
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|Town Ballroom
|May 04
|Albany, N.Y.
|Empire Live
|May 05
|Providence, R.I.
|Fete Music Hall
|May 06
|Sayreville, N.J.
|Starland Ballroom
|May 07
|New Haven, Conn.
|College Street Music Hall
|May 08
|Huntington, N.Y.
|The Paramount