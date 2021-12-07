Superchunk announce new album, release song and tour dates

by Em Moore
Superchunk have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It's called Wild Loneliness and will be out February 25 via Merge Records. The band have also released a new song called "Endless Summer" and features Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley of Teenage Fanclub. They have also announced North American tour dates for spring 2022. Superchunk released What A Time To Be Alive in 2018 and Acoustic Foolish in 2019. Check out the song, tracklist and dates below.
Wild Loneliness Tracklist
1. City of the Dead
2. Endless Summer
3. On the Floor
4. Highly Suspect
5. Set It Aside
6. This Night
7. Wild Loneliness
8. Refracting
9. Connection
10. If You're Not Dark
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 25
|Ramkat
|Winston-Salem, NC (w/TORRES)
|Feb 26
|Cat's Cradle
|Carrboro, NC (w/TORRES)
|Mar 01
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC (w/TORRES)
|Mar 02
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA (w/TORRES)
|Mar 03
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn, NY (w/TORRES)
|Mar 04
|Gateway City Arts
|Holyoke, MA (w/TORRES)
|Mar 05
|Paradise Rock Club
|Boston, MA (w/TORRES)
|Mar 07
|Axis Club
|Toronto, ON (w/Wednesday)
|Mar 08
|El Club
|Detroit, MI (w/Wednesday)
|Mar 09
|Metro
|Chicago, IL (w/Wednesday)
|Mar 11
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Nashville, TN (w/Wednesday)
|Mar 12
|Terminal West
|Atlanta, GA (w/Wednesday)
|Apr 04
|Neumos
|Seattle, WA (w/Quasi)
|Apr 05
|Revolution Hall
|Portland, OR (w/Quasi)
|Apr 07
|Independent
|San Francisco, CA (w/Mike Krol)
|Apr 09
|Pappy and Harriet's
|Pioneertown, CA (w/Mike Krol)
|Apr 10
|Teragram Ballroom
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Mike Krol)