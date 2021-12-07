Superchunk announce new album, release song and tour dates

Superchunk have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It's called Wild Loneliness and will be out February 25 via Merge Records. The band have also released a new song called "Endless Summer" and features Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley of Teenage Fanclub. They have also announced North American tour dates for spring 2022. Superchunk released What A Time To Be Alive in 2018 and Acoustic Foolish in 2019. Check out the song, tracklist and dates below.