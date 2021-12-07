Superchunk announce new album, release song and tour dates

Superchunk have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It's called Wild Loneliness and will be out February 25 via Merge Records. The band have also released a new song called "Endless Summer" and features Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley of Teenage Fanclub. They have also announced North American tour dates for spring 2022. Superchunk released What A Time To Be Alive in 2018 and Acoustic Foolish in 2019. Check out the song, tracklist and dates below.

Wild Loneliness Tracklist

1. City of the Dead

2. Endless Summer

3. On the Floor

4. Highly Suspect

5. Set It Aside

6. This Night

7. Wild Loneliness

8. Refracting

9. Connection

10. If You're Not Dark

DateVenueCity
Feb 25RamkatWinston-Salem, NC (w/TORRES)
Feb 26Cat's CradleCarrboro, NC (w/TORRES)
Mar 01Black CatWashington, DC (w/TORRES)
Mar 02Union TransferPhiladelphia, PA (w/TORRES)
Mar 03Brooklyn SteelBrooklyn, NY (w/TORRES)
Mar 04Gateway City ArtsHolyoke, MA (w/TORRES)
Mar 05Paradise Rock ClubBoston, MA (w/TORRES)
Mar 07Axis ClubToronto, ON (w/Wednesday)
Mar 08El ClubDetroit, MI (w/Wednesday)
Mar 09MetroChicago, IL (w/Wednesday)
Mar 11Brooklyn BowlNashville, TN (w/Wednesday)
Mar 12Terminal WestAtlanta, GA (w/Wednesday)
Apr 04NeumosSeattle, WA (w/Quasi)
Apr 05Revolution HallPortland, OR (w/Quasi)
Apr 07IndependentSan Francisco, CA (w/Mike Krol)
Apr 09Pappy and Harriet'sPioneertown, CA (w/Mike Krol)
Apr 10Teragram BallroomLos Angeles, CA (w/Mike Krol)