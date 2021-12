12 hours ago by Em Moore

Proper have released a video for their song "Red, White & Blue". The video was directed by Erik Garlington and edited by Bridget Mcguigan. The song is available digitally via Big Scary Monsters and Father/Daughter Records. Proper will be releasing an album in 2022 and are currently touring with The Wonder Years. The band will also be touring in the UK in 2022 and released I Spent The Winter Writing Songs About Getting Better in 2019. Check out the video below.