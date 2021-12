, Posted by 10 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Laura Jane Grace posted an instagram update stating that she is in the studio. She appears to be recoridng with Alex Kerns, Max Gregor, Eric Carlson, and Socrates Cruz. Grace did not reveal if the recoridngs are for a single, EP, album, or some other project. You can see the instagram post below.