Mannequin Pussy announce February tour dates

Mannequin Pussy
by Tours

Mannequin Pussy have announced tour dates for this February. They will be touring the US. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10. Mannequin Pussy released their EP Perfect earlier this year and released their album Patience in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 10Gateway City ArtsHolyoke, MA
Feb 11Colgate UniversityHamilton, NY
Feb 12White Eagle HallJersery City, NJ (Screaming Females Annual Garden Party)
Feb 14The CamelRichmond, VA
Feb 15Motorco Music HallDurham, NC
Feb 17926 Bar and GrillTallahassee, FL
Feb 18High DiveGainesville, FL
Feb 19CrampsMiami, FL
Feb 22Neighborhood Theater Side RoomCharlotte, NC
Feb 24The BurlLexington, KY
Feb 25ZanzabarLouisville, KY
Feb 26Ace of CupsColumbus, OH