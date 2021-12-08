Mannequin Pussy have announced tour dates for this February. They will be touring the US. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10. Mannequin Pussy released their EP Perfect earlier this year and released their album Patience in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 10
|Gateway City Arts
|Holyoke, MA
|Feb 11
|Colgate University
|Hamilton, NY
|Feb 12
|White Eagle Hall
|Jersery City, NJ (Screaming Females Annual Garden Party)
|Feb 14
|The Camel
|Richmond, VA
|Feb 15
|Motorco Music Hall
|Durham, NC
|Feb 17
|926 Bar and Grill
|Tallahassee, FL
|Feb 18
|High Dive
|Gainesville, FL
|Feb 19
|Cramps
|Miami, FL
|Feb 22
|Neighborhood Theater Side Room
|Charlotte, NC
|Feb 24
|The Burl
|Lexington, KY
|Feb 25
|Zanzabar
|Louisville, KY
|Feb 26
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH