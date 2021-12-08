Episode #570 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John, Em, and Hallie are back to the news. They discuss the new Lenny Bull song, Bob Vylan's upcoming album and video, Rudimentary Peni reissues, and Oceanator's new ska song with JER. They also pay tribute to the late Mick Rock, talk about Scowl's killer new LP, Fucked Up's David Comes to Life rarities comp, and much more. Listen to the episode below.
