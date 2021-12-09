Gustaf have announced UK and Ireland tour dates for spring 2022. Bad Waitress will be joining them on all dates. Some dates will be a co-headlining show with Kills Birds. Gustaf are currently on tour in the US and released Audio Drag For Ego Slobs earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 29
|Bodega
|Nottingham, UK
|Apr 30
|Stag and Dagger Edinburgh
|Edinburgh, UK
|May 01
|Stag and Dagger Glasgow
|Glasgow, UK
|May 03
|The Workman's Club
|Dublin, IE
|May 04
|Yes/Pink Room
|Manchester, UK
|May 05
|Headrow House
|Leeds, UK
|May 07
|Coventry Central Library
|Coventry, UK
|May 08
|Hare and Hounds
|Birmingham, UK
|May 09
|Moth Club
|London, UK (co-headline show with Kill Birds)
|May 10
|Moth Club
|London, UK (co-headline show with Kill Birds)
|May 11
|The Portland Arms
|Cambridge, UK
|May 13
|The Great Escape Festival
|Brighton, UK
|May 14
|Crofters Rights
|Bristol, UK