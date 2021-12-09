Gustaf announce UK and Ireland tour dates

Gustaf have announced UK and Ireland tour dates for spring 2022. Bad Waitress will be joining them on all dates. Some dates will be a co-headlining show with Kills Birds. Gustaf are currently on tour in the US and released Audio Drag For Ego Slobs earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 29BodegaNottingham, UK
Apr 30Stag and Dagger EdinburghEdinburgh, UK
May 01Stag and Dagger GlasgowGlasgow, UK
May 03The Workman's ClubDublin, IE
May 04Yes/Pink RoomManchester, UK
May 05Headrow HouseLeeds, UK
May 07Coventry Central LibraryCoventry, UK
May 08Hare and HoundsBirmingham, UK
May 09Moth ClubLondon, UK (co-headline show with Kill Birds)
May 10Moth ClubLondon, UK (co-headline show with Kill Birds)
May 11The Portland ArmsCambridge, UK
May 13The Great Escape FestivalBrighton, UK
May 14Crofters RightsBristol, UK