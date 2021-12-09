Rise Against have announced more dates for their US and Canada tour for spring 2022. Pennywise and Rotting Out will be joining them on all dates. Rise Against will be touring Canada along with Billy Talent earlier in April and released Nowhere Generation earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 09
|The Palladium
|Worcester, MA
|Apr 10
|Icon Music Center
|Cinchinnati, OH
|Apr 12
|The Eagles Ballroom
|Milwaukee, WI
|Apr 13
|Skyway Theatre
|Minneapolis, MN
|Apr 14
|Canada Life Centre
|Winnipeg, MB
|Apr 16
|Big Four Roadhouse
|Calgary, AB
|Apr 17
|Edmonton Convention Centre
|Edmonton, AB
|Apr 19
|Wamu Theater
|Seattle, WA
|Apr 21
|Redding Civic Audiotorium
|Redding, CA
|Apr 22
|Mechanics Bank Theater
|Bakersfield, CA