Rise Against announce 2022 tour dates (US & CAN)
Rise Against have announced more dates for their US and Canada tour for spring 2022. Pennywise and Rotting Out will be joining them on all dates. Rise Against will be touring Canada along with Billy Talent earlier in April and released Nowhere Generation earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 09The PalladiumWorcester, MA
Apr 10Icon Music CenterCinchinnati, OH
Apr 12The Eagles BallroomMilwaukee, WI
Apr 13Skyway TheatreMinneapolis, MN
Apr 14Canada Life CentreWinnipeg, MB
Apr 16Big Four RoadhouseCalgary, AB
Apr 17Edmonton Convention CentreEdmonton, AB
Apr 19Wamu TheaterSeattle, WA
Apr 21Redding Civic AudiotoriumRedding, CA
Apr 22Mechanics Bank TheaterBakersfield, CA